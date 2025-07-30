QuotazioniSezioni
HOG: Harley-Davidson Inc

28.32 USD 1.44 (4.84%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HOG ha avuto una variazione del -4.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.23 e ad un massimo di 29.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Harley-Davidson Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
28.23 29.73
Intervallo Annuale
20.45 38.43
Chiusura Precedente
29.76
Apertura
29.73
Bid
28.32
Ask
28.62
Minimo
28.23
Massimo
29.73
Volume
3.564 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.84%
Variazione Mensile
-1.53%
Variazione Semestrale
11.94%
Variazione Annuale
-26.06%
20 settembre, sabato