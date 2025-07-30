Valute / HOG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HOG: Harley-Davidson Inc
28.32 USD 1.44 (4.84%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HOG ha avuto una variazione del -4.84% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 28.23 e ad un massimo di 29.73.
Segui le dinamiche di Harley-Davidson Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOG News
- KKR firma un contratto di locazione di 15 anni per 132.529 metri quadrati a Boston
- Harley-Davidson appoints two new independent directors to board
- This Midwestern hub for beer and Harleys has the hottest housing market in America right now
- Harley-Davidson (HOG)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on KKR stock, maintains $166 price target
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) Up 18.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Harley-Davidson price target raised to $34 from $31 at DA Davidson
- Here's Why You Should Offload Harley-Davidson From Your Portfolio
- Harley-Davidson Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Harley-Davidson names Topgolf CEO Arthur Starrs as new chief; shares pop
- Tesla, BioNTech and Wayfair rise premarket; Berkshire Hathaway falls
- Harley-Davidson names Topgolf’s Arthur Starrs as new CEO
- Harley-Davidson appoints Arthur Starrs as CEO, Zeitz to retire in October
- Consumer Tech News (July 28–August 1): Earnings From Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon Offset by Fed Jitters, Tariff Woes - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- KKR Gets Boost From Asset-Based Lending Push
- KKR’s second-quarter profit rises on growth in fee income
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q2 Revenue Up 19%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Motorcycle sales keep falling, but Harley’s stock is soaring. Here’s why.
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Why Is Harley-Davidson Stock Trading Higher Today - Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Harley-Davidson Q2 2025 slides: HDFS transaction unlocks $1.25B amid sales decline
Intervallo Giornaliero
28.23 29.73
Intervallo Annuale
20.45 38.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 29.76
- Apertura
- 29.73
- Bid
- 28.32
- Ask
- 28.62
- Minimo
- 28.23
- Massimo
- 29.73
- Volume
- 3.564 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.84%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- -26.06%
20 settembre, sabato