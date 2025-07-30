货币 / HOG
HOG: Harley-Davidson Inc
30.07 USD 0.19 (0.64%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HOG汇率已更改0.64%。当日，交易品种以低点29.66和高点30.33进行交易。
关注Harley-Davidson Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOG新闻
- 哈雷戴维森任命两名新独立董事加入董事会
- Harley-Davidson appoints two new independent directors to board
- This Midwestern hub for beer and Harleys has the hottest housing market in America right now
- Harley-Davidson (HOG)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on KKR stock, maintains $166 price target
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) Up 18.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Harley-Davidson price target raised to $34 from $31 at DA Davidson
- Here's Why You Should Offload Harley-Davidson From Your Portfolio
- Harley-Davidson Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
- Harley-Davidson names Topgolf CEO Arthur Starrs as new chief; shares pop
- Tesla, BioNTech and Wayfair rise premarket; Berkshire Hathaway falls
- Harley-Davidson names Topgolf’s Arthur Starrs as new CEO
- Harley-Davidson appoints Arthur Starrs as CEO, Zeitz to retire in October
- Consumer Tech News (July 28–August 1): Earnings From Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon Offset by Fed Jitters, Tariff Woes - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- KKR Gets Boost From Asset-Based Lending Push
- KKR’s second-quarter profit rises on growth in fee income
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q2 Revenue Up 19%
- Marvell, Fortress Transport lead market cap stock movers Wednesday
- Motorcycle sales keep falling, but Harley’s stock is soaring. Here’s why.
- Teradyne, Littelfuse, Marvell Technology, Cheesecake Factory And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN), Ashland (NYSE:ASH)
- Fortress Transport, Teradyne lead market cap stock movers on Wednesday
- Why Is Harley-Davidson Stock Trading Higher Today - Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)
- Harley-Davidson (HOG) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Harley-Davidson Q2 2025 slides: HDFS transaction unlocks $1.25B amid sales decline
日范围
29.66 30.33
年范围
20.45 38.43
- 前一天收盘价
- 29.88
- 开盘价
- 29.90
- 卖价
- 30.07
- 买价
- 30.37
- 最低价
- 29.66
- 最高价
- 30.33
- 交易量
- 1.845 K
- 日变化
- 0.64%
- 月变化
- 4.55%
- 6个月变化
- 18.85%
- 年变化
- -21.49%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值