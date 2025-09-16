Currencies / HNNAZ
HNNAZ: Hennessy Advisors Inc - 4.875% Notes due 2026
25.0000 USD 0.0800 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HNNAZ exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.9700 and at a high of 25.0000.
Follow Hennessy Advisors Inc - 4.875% Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
24.9700 25.0000
Year Range
23.8500 25.5700
- Previous Close
- 24.9200
- Open
- 24.9900
- Bid
- 25.0000
- Ask
- 25.0030
- Low
- 24.9700
- High
- 25.0000
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.89%
- Year Change
- 3.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%