HNNAZ: Hennessy Advisors Inc - 4.875% Notes due 2026

25.0000 USD 0.0800 (0.32%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HNNAZ exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.9700 and at a high of 25.0000.

Follow Hennessy Advisors Inc - 4.875% Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.9700 25.0000
Year Range
23.8500 25.5700
Previous Close
24.9200
Open
24.9900
Bid
25.0000
Ask
25.0030
Low
24.9700
High
25.0000
Volume
6
Daily Change
0.32%
Month Change
0.81%
6 Months Change
0.89%
Year Change
3.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%