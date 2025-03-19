Currencies / HCM
HCM: HUTCHMED (China) Limited - American Depositary Shares
17.48 USD 0.06 (0.34%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HCM exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.18 and at a high of 17.73.
Follow HUTCHMED (China) Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HCM News
- IBEX, Tesla, IonQ, Warner Bros. Discovery And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday - Figure Technology (NASDAQ:FIGR), Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:FUN)
- HUTCHMED to host R&D update event on October 31
- HUTCHMED names CFO Johnny Cheng as acting CEO amid CEO’s leave
- Hutchmed completes enrollment in lung cancer combination therapy trial
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 19th
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Hutchmed reports $455 million net income amid partial divestment
- HUTCHMED to announce 2025 half-year results on August 7
- HUTCHMED appoints Deutsche Bank as joint corporate broker in London
- China approves ORPATHYS-TAGRISSO combo for lung cancer with MET amplification
- Organon Stock: Persistent Headwinds Make This A Hold (NYSE:OGN)
- Hutchmed introduces new share options and LTIP awards
- HUTCHMED to showcase new cancer study data at ASCO meeting
- Progress Software Posts Upbeat Results, Joins Microvast, PVH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS)
- 3 Stocks to Buy for the AI Revolution
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (HCM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
17.18 17.73
Year Range
11.50 21.50
- Previous Close
- 17.54
- Open
- 17.35
- Bid
- 17.48
- Ask
- 17.78
- Low
- 17.18
- High
- 17.73
- Volume
- 86
- Daily Change
- -0.34%
- Month Change
- 15.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.77%
- Year Change
- -10.82%
