Valute / HCM
HCM: HUTCHMED (China) Limited - American Depositary Shares
17.04 USD 0.41 (2.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HCM ha avuto una variazione del -2.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.02 e ad un massimo di 17.29.
Segui le dinamiche di HUTCHMED (China) Limited - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HCM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.02 17.29
Intervallo Annuale
11.50 21.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.45
- Apertura
- 17.29
- Bid
- 17.04
- Ask
- 17.34
- Minimo
- 17.02
- Massimo
- 17.29
- Volume
- 87
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.06%
- Variazione Annuale
- -13.06%
20 settembre, sabato