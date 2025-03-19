QuotazioniSezioni
HCM: HUTCHMED (China) Limited - American Depositary Shares

17.04 USD 0.41 (2.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HCM ha avuto una variazione del -2.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.02 e ad un massimo di 17.29.

Segui le dinamiche di HUTCHMED (China) Limited - American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.02 17.29
Intervallo Annuale
11.50 21.50
Chiusura Precedente
17.45
Apertura
17.29
Bid
17.04
Ask
17.34
Minimo
17.02
Massimo
17.29
Volume
87
Variazione giornaliera
-2.35%
Variazione Mensile
12.92%
Variazione Semestrale
5.06%
Variazione Annuale
-13.06%
