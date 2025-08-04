Currencies / GYRO
GYRO: Gyrodyne, LLC
10.19 USD 0.23 (2.31%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GYRO exchange rate has changed by 2.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.91 and at a high of 10.90.
Follow Gyrodyne, LLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GYRO News
- Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT), Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)
- Gyrodyne stock soars after $28.7M land sale agreement
- Why CommScope Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 40%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL), ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)
Daily Range
9.91 10.90
Year Range
6.80 11.95
- Previous Close
- 9.96
- Open
- 9.91
- Bid
- 10.19
- Ask
- 10.49
- Low
- 9.91
- High
- 10.90
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 2.31%
- Month Change
- -0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 22.33%
- Year Change
- 30.64%
