GTERA: Globa Terra Acquisition Corp
GTERA exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.0600 and at a high of 10.0750.
Follow Globa Terra Acquisition Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GTERA stock price today?
Globa Terra Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 10.0750 today. It trades within 10.0600 - 10.0750, yesterday's close was 10.0700, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of GTERA shows these updates.
Does Globa Terra Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
Globa Terra Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 10.0750. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.26% and USD. View the chart live to track GTERA movements.
How to buy GTERA stock?
You can buy Globa Terra Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 10.0750. Orders are usually placed near 10.0750 or 10.0780, while 70 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow GTERA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GTERA stock?
Investing in Globa Terra Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 9.9300 - 10.1000 and current price 10.0750. Many compare 0.25% and 1.26% before placing orders at 10.0750 or 10.0780. Explore the GTERA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Globa Terra Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Globa Terra Acquisition Corp in the past year was 10.1000. Within 9.9300 - 10.1000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.0700 helps spot resistance levels. Track Globa Terra Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Globa Terra Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Globa Terra Acquisition Corp (GTERA) over the year was 9.9300. Comparing it with the current 10.0750 and 9.9300 - 10.1000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GTERA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GTERA stock split?
Globa Terra Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.0700, and 1.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.0700
- Open
- 10.0600
- Bid
- 10.0750
- Ask
- 10.0780
- Low
- 10.0600
- High
- 10.0750
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.26%
- Year Change
- 1.26%
