GRX: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust of Beneficial Interest

9.30 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GRX exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.23 and at a high of 9.33.

Follow The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is GRX stock price today?

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 9.30 today. It trades within 9.23 - 9.33, yesterday's close was 9.30, and trading volume reached 92. The live price chart of GRX shows these updates.

Does The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 9.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.97% and USD. View the chart live to track GRX movements.

How to buy GRX stock?

You can buy The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 9.30. Orders are usually placed near 9.30 or 9.60, while 92 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow GRX updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into GRX stock?

Investing in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 8.96 - 10.69 and current price 9.30. Many compare 2.31% and -5.10% before placing orders at 9.30 or 9.60. Explore the GRX price chart live with daily changes.

What are Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust stock highest prices?

The highest price of Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust in the past year was 10.69. Within 8.96 - 10.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Gabelli Healthcare & Wellnessrx Trust (GRX) over the year was 8.96. Comparing it with the current 9.30 and 8.96 - 10.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GRX moves on the chart live for more details.

When did GRX stock split?

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.30, and -9.97% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
9.23 9.33
Year Range
8.96 10.69
Previous Close
9.30
Open
9.26
Bid
9.30
Ask
9.60
Low
9.23
High
9.33
Volume
92
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
2.31%
6 Months Change
-5.10%
Year Change
-9.97%
