QuotesSections
Currencies / GRP-UN
Back to US Stock Market

GRP-UN: Granite Real Estate Inc Stapled Units, each consisting of one u

56.0200 USD 0.0300 (0.05%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GRP-UN exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.0200 and at a high of 56.0200.

Follow Granite Real Estate Inc Stapled Units, each consisting of one u dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
56.0200 56.0200
Year Range
38.3700 65.6200
Previous Close
55.9900
Open
56.0200
Bid
56.0200
Ask
56.0230
Low
56.0200
High
56.0200
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
-0.21%
6 Months Change
20.32%
Year Change
-7.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%