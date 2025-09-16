Currencies / GRP-UN
GRP-UN: Granite Real Estate Inc Stapled Units, each consisting of one u
56.0200 USD 0.0300 (0.05%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GRP-UN exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.0200 and at a high of 56.0200.
Follow Granite Real Estate Inc Stapled Units, each consisting of one u dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
56.0200 56.0200
Year Range
38.3700 65.6200
- Previous Close
- 55.9900
- Open
- 56.0200
- Bid
- 56.0200
- Ask
- 56.0230
- Low
- 56.0200
- High
- 56.0200
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- -0.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.32%
- Year Change
- -7.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%