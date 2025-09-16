Currencies / GREEL
GREEL: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc - 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026
9.6978 USD 0.1577 (1.65%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GREEL exchange rate has changed by 1.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.6001 and at a high of 9.9100.
Follow Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc - 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
9.6001 9.9100
Year Range
6.3300 11.1500
- Previous Close
- 9.5401
- Open
- 9.7200
- Bid
- 9.6978
- Ask
- 9.7008
- Low
- 9.6001
- High
- 9.9100
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 1.65%
- Month Change
- 10.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.61%
- Year Change
- 9.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%