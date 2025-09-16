QuotesSections
GREEL: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc - 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026

9.6978 USD 0.1577 (1.65%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GREEL exchange rate has changed by 1.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.6001 and at a high of 9.9100.

Follow Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc - 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
9.6001 9.9100
Year Range
6.3300 11.1500
Previous Close
9.5401
Open
9.7200
Bid
9.6978
Ask
9.7008
Low
9.6001
High
9.9100
Volume
10
Daily Change
1.65%
Month Change
10.72%
6 Months Change
45.61%
Year Change
9.21%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%