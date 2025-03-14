Currencies / GPMT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GPMT: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc
2.96 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GPMT exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.93 and at a high of 2.98.
Follow Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GPMT News
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- Earnings call transcript: Granite Point Mortgage Q2 2025 results show EPS surprise
- Granite Point Mortgage earnings missed by $0.09, revenue fell short of estimates
- Granite Point Mortgage Q2 2025 slides: losses widen amid strategic portfolio restructuring
- High Yields, Weird Prices
- Where Fat Yields Meet Lower Risk
- Rithm Capital Stock’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (NYSE:RITM)
- Granite Point Mortgage: Not A Compelling Investment At The Moment (NYSE:GPMT)
- Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends and Business Update
- A Brief Lesson On Huge Yielders
- Rithm Capital's Updated Sector Comparative Analysis - Part 1 (NYSE:RITM)
- Big Dividend Yielders At A Glance
- Tariffs On, Tariffs Off
- Fat Dividends Served Reality Check
- Updated Charts For High-Yield Stocks
- Rithm Capital’s Sector Comparative Analysis – Part 2 (RITM)
- 15% Yields Want To Mug Your Dividends
- Rithm Capital’s Updated Analysis – Part 1 (Includes Recommendation For Peers) (NYSE:RITM)
- Granite Point Mortgage Is Definitely Not Out Of The Woods Yet (NYSE:GPMT)
Daily Range
2.93 2.98
Year Range
1.61 3.66
- Previous Close
- 2.96
- Open
- 2.95
- Bid
- 2.96
- Ask
- 3.26
- Low
- 2.93
- High
- 2.98
- Volume
- 157
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 3.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.08%
- Year Change
- -3.90%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%