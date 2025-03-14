통화 / GPMT
GPMT: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc
3.07 USD 0.03 (0.97%)
부문: 부동산 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
GPMT 환율이 오늘 -0.97%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 3.06이고 고가는 3.12이었습니다.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
GPMT News
일일 변동 비율
3.06 3.12
년간 변동
1.61 3.66
20 9월, 토요일