Currencies / GOGL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GOGL: Golden Ocean Group Limited
7.98 USD 0.22 (2.68%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GOGL exchange rate has changed by -2.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.85 and at a high of 8.28.
Follow Golden Ocean Group Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
GOGL News
- Earnings call transcript: Golden Ocean’s Q1 2025 results miss estimates
- New Strong Sell Stocks for August 20th
- Golden Ocean Group shareholders approve merger with CMB.TECH NV
- Ship Finance International stock price target lowered to $10 at BTIG
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.22%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.15%
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.60%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.14%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.07%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.44%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.69%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.09%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.36%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.33%
- Golden Ocean: Strategic Merger, Strong Dividends, And Attractive Valuation (NASDAQ:GOGL)
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.59%
- Cmb.Tech NV: Robust Equity Ahead Of Merger In Q3 2025 (NYSE:CMBT)
- Low-Risk Opportunity In The Golden Ocean And Cmb.Tech Merger (NASDAQ:GOGL)
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.59%
- Golden Ocean Merger: Profiting From A Significant Arbitrage Spread (GOGL)
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.71%
- Norway stocks higher at close of trade; Oslo OBX up 0.64%
- GOGL “ 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
- Norway stocks lower at close of trade; Oslo OBX down 0.08%
Daily Range
7.85 8.28
Year Range
6.27 13.47
- Previous Close
- 8.20
- Open
- 8.28
- Bid
- 7.98
- Ask
- 8.28
- Low
- 7.85
- High
- 8.28
- Volume
- 3.166 K
- Daily Change
- -2.68%
- Month Change
- -2.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.32%
- Year Change
- -32.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%