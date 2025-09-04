Currencies / GLTR
GLTR: abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
155.64 USD 0.02 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLTR exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 155.06 and at a high of 156.50.
Follow abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
GLTR News
Daily Range
155.06 156.50
Year Range
108.76 156.50
- Previous Close
- 155.66
- Open
- 156.11
- Bid
- 155.64
- Ask
- 155.94
- Low
- 155.06
- High
- 156.50
- Volume
- 118
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- 5.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.14%
- Year Change
- 36.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%