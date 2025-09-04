QuotesSections
GLTR
GLTR: abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

155.64 USD 0.02 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

GLTR exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 155.06 and at a high of 156.50.

Follow abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
155.06 156.50
Year Range
108.76 156.50
Previous Close
155.66
Open
156.11
Bid
155.64
Ask
155.94
Low
155.06
High
156.50
Volume
118
Daily Change
-0.01%
Month Change
5.53%
6 Months Change
20.14%
Year Change
36.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%