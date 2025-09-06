QuotazioniSezioni
GLTR: abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

155.77 USD 2.13 (1.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GLTR ha avuto una variazione del 1.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 154.19 e ad un massimo di 155.91.

Segui le dinamiche di abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
154.19 155.91
Intervallo Annuale
108.76 156.50
Chiusura Precedente
153.64
Apertura
154.19
Bid
155.77
Ask
156.07
Minimo
154.19
Massimo
155.91
Volume
72
Variazione giornaliera
1.39%
Variazione Mensile
5.61%
Variazione Semestrale
20.24%
Variazione Annuale
36.13%
20 settembre, sabato