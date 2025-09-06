Valute / GLTR
GLTR: abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
155.77 USD 2.13 (1.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GLTR ha avuto una variazione del 1.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 154.19 e ad un massimo di 155.91.
Segui le dinamiche di abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
GLTR News
Intervallo Giornaliero
154.19 155.91
Intervallo Annuale
108.76 156.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 153.64
- Apertura
- 154.19
- Bid
- 155.77
- Ask
- 156.07
- Minimo
- 154.19
- Massimo
- 155.91
- Volume
- 72
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.24%
- Variazione Annuale
- 36.13%
20 settembre, sabato