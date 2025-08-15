Currencies / GLOB
GLOB: Globant S.A
55.70 USD 0.12 (0.22%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GLOB exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 54.77 and at a high of 56.14.
Follow Globant S.A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
54.77 56.14
Year Range
54.36 238.33
- Previous Close
- 55.58
- Open
- 55.90
- Bid
- 55.70
- Ask
- 56.00
- Low
- 54.77
- High
- 56.14
- Volume
- 1.240 K
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- -15.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -52.56%
- Year Change
- -71.70%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%