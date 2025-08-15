Valute / GLOB
GLOB: Globant S.A
56.98 USD 0.22 (0.38%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GLOB ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.93 e ad un massimo di 57.63.
Segui le dinamiche di Globant S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
55.93 57.63
Intervallo Annuale
54.36 238.33
- Chiusura Precedente
- 57.20
- Apertura
- 57.00
- Bid
- 56.98
- Ask
- 57.28
- Minimo
- 55.93
- Massimo
- 57.63
- Volume
- 2.482 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- -13.63%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -51.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- -71.05%
20 settembre, sabato