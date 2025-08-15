QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GLOB
Tornare a Azioni

GLOB: Globant S.A

56.98 USD 0.22 (0.38%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GLOB ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 55.93 e ad un massimo di 57.63.

Segui le dinamiche di Globant S.A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GLOB News

Intervallo Giornaliero
55.93 57.63
Intervallo Annuale
54.36 238.33
Chiusura Precedente
57.20
Apertura
57.00
Bid
56.98
Ask
57.28
Minimo
55.93
Massimo
57.63
Volume
2.482 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.38%
Variazione Mensile
-13.63%
Variazione Semestrale
-51.47%
Variazione Annuale
-71.05%
20 settembre, sabato