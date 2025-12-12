- Overview
GIW: Gigcapital8 Corp.
GIW exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.88 and at a high of 9.89.
Follow Gigcapital8 Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is GIW stock price today?
Gigcapital8 Corp. stock is priced at 9.88 today. It trades within 9.88 - 9.89, yesterday's close was 9.89, and trading volume reached 79. The live price chart of GIW shows these updates.
Does Gigcapital8 Corp. stock pay dividends?
Gigcapital8 Corp. is currently valued at 9.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.69% and USD. View the chart live to track GIW movements.
How to buy GIW stock?
You can buy Gigcapital8 Corp. shares at the current price of 9.88. Orders are usually placed near 9.88 or 10.18, while 79 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow GIW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into GIW stock?
Investing in Gigcapital8 Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.88 - 10.05 and current price 9.88. Many compare -0.30% and -1.69% before placing orders at 9.88 or 10.18. Explore the GIW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Gigcapital8 Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Gigcapital8 Corp. in the past year was 10.05. Within 9.88 - 10.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Gigcapital8 Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Gigcapital8 Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Gigcapital8 Corp. (GIW) over the year was 9.88. Comparing it with the current 9.88 and 9.88 - 10.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch GIW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did GIW stock split?
Gigcapital8 Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.89, and -1.69% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.89
- Open
- 9.88
- Bid
- 9.88
- Ask
- 10.18
- Low
- 9.88
- High
- 9.89
- Volume
- 79
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.69%
- Year Change
- -1.69%
