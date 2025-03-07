Currencies / GENK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GENK: GEN Restaurant Group Inc - Class A
3.10 USD 0.03 (0.98%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GENK exchange rate has changed by 0.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.05 and at a high of 3.21.
Follow GEN Restaurant Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GENK News
- GEN Restaurant Group: 3 Strategic Paths (NASDAQ:GENK)
- GEN Restaurant Group: Strong Balance Sheet, But Worrisome Sales Trend (NASDAQ:GENK)
- GEN Restaurant Group stock price target lowered to $5 from $6 at Roth/MKM
- GEN Korean BBQ Expands Internationally with First South Korean Location
- GENK stock touches 52-week low at $3.20 amid sharp annual decline
- Super Hi International: Cooling Down After A Hot Streak (HDL)
- Benchmark cuts GENK stock target to $8, maintains Buy rating
- Kura Sushi: Fire In Gasoline As Tariff Pause Sparks A Rally (NASDAQ:KRUS)
- Super Hi International Stock: It Seems Priced To Perfection Here (NASDAQ:HDL)
- GEN Restaurant Group Stock: Still One Of The Cheapest FSRs
- Why Gap Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI)
Daily Range
3.05 3.21
Year Range
3.05 10.33
- Previous Close
- 3.07
- Open
- 3.20
- Bid
- 3.10
- Ask
- 3.40
- Low
- 3.05
- High
- 3.21
- Volume
- 77
- Daily Change
- 0.98%
- Month Change
- -2.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -43.64%
- Year Change
- -63.10%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev