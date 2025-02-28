Currencies / GBTG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GBTG: Global Business Travel Group Inc Class A
8.13 USD 0.06 (0.73%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GBTG exchange rate has changed by -0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.05 and at a high of 8.19.
Follow Global Business Travel Group Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBTG News
- Global Business Travel Group stock price target raised to $10 by BTIG
- Implied Volatility Surging for Global Business Travel Group Stock Options
- Global Business Travel Group Q2: CWT Acquisition Set To Accelerate Margin Expansion
- GBTG Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Amex GBT Q2 2025 slides: Margin expansion drives raised guidance despite modest revenue
- Global Business Travel earnings missed by $0.05, revenue topped estimates
- DOJ dismisses complaint challenging Amex GBT’s acquisition of CWT
- Global Business Travel Group Q4: Fairly Priced With A Solid Outlook Ahead (NYSE:GBTG)
- Amex GBT ratings upgraded to ’BB-’ on robust performance, stable outlook: S&P Global
Daily Range
8.05 8.19
Year Range
5.78 9.60
- Previous Close
- 8.19
- Open
- 8.14
- Bid
- 8.13
- Ask
- 8.43
- Low
- 8.05
- High
- 8.19
- Volume
- 312
- Daily Change
- -0.73%
- Month Change
- -0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.23%
- Year Change
- 6.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%