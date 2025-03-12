Currencies / GBLI
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
GBLI: Global Indemnity Group, LLC Class A (DE)
29.93 USD 0.31 (1.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
GBLI exchange rate has changed by 1.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.42 and at a high of 29.93.
Follow Global Indemnity Group, LLC Class A (DE) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GBLI News
- Global Indemnity Group acquires AI insurance platform Sayata
- Global Indemnity Group holds annual shareholder meeting
- Global Indemnity Group names new board member
- Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Quarterly Distribution
- Global Indemnity: Getting Its House In Order (NYSE:GBLI)
- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
29.42 29.93
Year Range
26.94 37.00
- Previous Close
- 29.62
- Open
- 29.42
- Bid
- 29.93
- Ask
- 30.23
- Low
- 29.42
- High
- 29.93
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 1.05%
- Month Change
- -1.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.36%
- Year Change
- -8.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%