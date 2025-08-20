QuotesSections
Currencies / FXE
Back to US Stock Market

FXE: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust

109.49 USD 0.91 (0.84%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FXE exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 109.05 and at a high of 109.64.

Follow Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FXE News

Daily Range
109.05 109.64
Year Range
94.08 109.64
Previous Close
108.58
Open
109.12
Bid
109.49
Ask
109.79
Low
109.05
High
109.64
Volume
416
Daily Change
0.84%
Month Change
1.97%
6 Months Change
9.95%
Year Change
7.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%