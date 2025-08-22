QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FXE
FXE: Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust

108.40 USD 0.33 (0.30%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FXE ha avuto una variazione del -0.30% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 108.32 e ad un massimo di 108.55.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
108.32 108.55
Intervallo Annuale
94.08 109.89
Chiusura Precedente
108.73
Apertura
108.43
Bid
108.40
Ask
108.70
Minimo
108.32
Massimo
108.55
Volume
251
Variazione giornaliera
-0.30%
Variazione Mensile
0.96%
Variazione Semestrale
8.86%
Variazione Annuale
6.10%
21 settembre, domenica