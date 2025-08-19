QuotesSections
FXB: Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

131.29 USD 0.49 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FXB exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 131.17 and at a high of 131.42.

Follow Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
131.17 131.42
Year Range
116.74 132.44
Previous Close
130.80
Open
131.27
Bid
131.29
Ask
131.59
Low
131.17
High
131.42
Volume
36
Daily Change
0.37%
Month Change
2.22%
6 Months Change
5.94%
Year Change
2.52%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev