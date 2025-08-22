QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FXB
FXB: Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

129.58 USD 0.70 (0.54%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FXB ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 129.52 e ad un massimo di 129.79.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
129.52 129.79
Intervallo Annuale
116.74 132.44
Chiusura Precedente
130.28
Apertura
129.71
Bid
129.58
Ask
129.88
Minimo
129.52
Massimo
129.79
Volume
108
Variazione giornaliera
-0.54%
Variazione Mensile
0.89%
Variazione Semestrale
4.56%
Variazione Annuale
1.19%
21 settembre, domenica