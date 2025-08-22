Valute / FXB
FXB: Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
129.58 USD 0.70 (0.54%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FXB ha avuto una variazione del -0.54% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 129.52 e ad un massimo di 129.79.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
129.52 129.79
Intervallo Annuale
116.74 132.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 130.28
- Apertura
- 129.71
- Bid
- 129.58
- Ask
- 129.88
- Minimo
- 129.52
- Massimo
- 129.79
- Volume
- 108
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.54%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.89%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 4.56%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.19%
21 settembre, domenica