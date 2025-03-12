Currencies / FOSLL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FOSLL: Fossil Group Inc - 7% Senior Notes due 2026
22.2600 USD 0.2600 (1.15%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FOSLL exchange rate has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.2600 and at a high of 22.5416.
Follow Fossil Group Inc - 7% Senior Notes due 2026 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
22.2600 22.5416
Year Range
12.6200 23.0000
- Previous Close
- 22.5200
- Open
- 22.4750
- Bid
- 22.2600
- Ask
- 22.2630
- Low
- 22.2600
- High
- 22.5416
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- -1.15%
- Month Change
- 4.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.67%
- Year Change
- 63.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%