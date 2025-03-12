QuotesSections
FOSLL
FOSLL: Fossil Group Inc - 7% Senior Notes due 2026

22.2600 USD 0.2600 (1.15%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FOSLL exchange rate has changed by -1.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.2600 and at a high of 22.5416.

Daily Range
22.2600 22.5416
Year Range
12.6200 23.0000
Previous Close
22.5200
Open
22.4750
Bid
22.2600
Ask
22.2630
Low
22.2600
High
22.5416
Volume
21
Daily Change
-1.15%
Month Change
4.75%
6 Months Change
23.67%
Year Change
63.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%