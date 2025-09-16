QuotesSections
Currencies / FNGO
FNGO: MicroSectors FANG Index 2X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038

127.09 USD 0.46 (0.36%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FNGO exchange rate has changed by -0.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 126.02 and at a high of 127.64.

Follow MicroSectors FANG Index 2X Leveraged ETNs due January 8, 2038 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
126.02 127.64
Year Range
48.94 127.64
Previous Close
127.55
Open
127.17
Bid
127.09
Ask
127.39
Low
126.02
High
127.64
Volume
14
Daily Change
-0.36%
Month Change
17.24%
6 Months Change
85.99%
Year Change
82.73%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%