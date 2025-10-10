QuotesSections
FMN: Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

10.98 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FMN exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.97 and at a high of 10.99.

Follow Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is FMN stock price today?

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock is priced at 10.98 today. It trades within 10.97 - 10.99, yesterday's close was 10.98, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of FMN shows these updates.

Does Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock pay dividends?

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund is currently valued at 10.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.02% and USD. View the chart live to track FMN movements.

How to buy FMN stock?

You can buy Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund shares at the current price of 10.98. Orders are usually placed near 10.98 or 11.28, while 16 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow FMN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FMN stock?

Investing in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund involves considering the yearly range 10.11 - 11.59 and current price 10.98. Many compare -0.63% and 2.14% before placing orders at 10.98 or 11.28. Explore the FMN price chart live with daily changes.

What are Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the past year was 11.59. Within 10.11 - 11.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund performance using the live chart.

What are Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (FMN) over the year was 10.11. Comparing it with the current 10.98 and 10.11 - 11.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FMN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FMN stock split?

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.98, and -4.02% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
10.97 10.99
Year Range
10.11 11.59
Previous Close
10.98
Open
10.99
Bid
10.98
Ask
11.28
Low
10.97
High
10.99
Volume
16
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
-0.63%
6 Months Change
2.14%
Year Change
-4.02%
10 October, Friday
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Sentiment
Act
55.0
Fcst
55.2
Prev
55.1
14:00
USD
Michigan Consumer Expectations
Act
51.2
Fcst
49.8
Prev
51.7
14:00
USD
Michigan Inflation Expectations
Act
4.6%
Fcst
4.8%
Prev
4.7%
14:00
USD
Michigan 5-Year Inflation Expectations
Act
3.7%
Fcst
4.0%
Prev
3.7%
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
422
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
547
Fcst
Prev
549
18:00
USD
Federal Budget Balance
Act
Fcst
$​57.6 B
Prev
$​-344.8 B
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev