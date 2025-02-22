Currencies / FMBH
FMBH: First Mid Bancshares Inc
38.96 USD 0.42 (1.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FMBH exchange rate has changed by -1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.53 and at a high of 39.27.
Follow First Mid Bancshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FMBH News
Daily Range
38.53 39.27
Year Range
27.58 43.86
- Previous Close
- 39.38
- Open
- 39.27
- Bid
- 38.96
- Ask
- 39.26
- Low
- 38.53
- High
- 39.27
- Volume
- 89
- Daily Change
- -1.07%
- Month Change
- -2.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.63%
- Year Change
- 0.85%
