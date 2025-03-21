Currencies / FLUX
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FLUX: Flux Power Holdings Inc
3.15 USD 1.08 (52.17%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FLUX exchange rate has changed by 52.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.20 and at a high of 3.31.
Follow Flux Power Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FLUX News
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q4
- Flux Power Holdings earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Ferguson, Kirklands, and more set to report earnings Tuesday
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Flux Power Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings - Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX)
- Copper Retreats From Five-Month High as China Outlook in Flux
- Flux Power shareholders approve amendments and share issuance proposals
- Plug Power vs. Flux Power: Which Clean Energy Stock Has Greater Upside?
- Plug Power's Equipment Sales Rebound in Q2: What's Behind It?
- Plug Power Cuts Costs to Lift Margins: Will the Results be Sustainable?
- Plug Power Targets $700M in Revenues in 2025: Can It Achieve the Goal?
- Russia’s Urals Touted to Refiners in China as Oil Flows in Flux
- Plug Power's Equipment Weakness Grows: What's the Road Ahead?
- Flux Power Holdings amends debt agreements, extends loan maturities
- Flux Power Holdings announces $2.9 million private placement of prefunded warrants
- Flux Power stock surges after securing $2M+ airline battery order
- Flux Power secures $2 million order from major US airline
- Oil Outlook in Flux as Analysts Revise Views After Israel Strike
- Flux Power to Present at the Maxim Group 2025 Virtual Tech Conference on Tuesday June 3, 2025
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) H1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
2.20 3.31
Year Range
1.15 3.39
- Previous Close
- 2.07
- Open
- 2.20
- Bid
- 3.15
- Ask
- 3.45
- Low
- 2.20
- High
- 3.31
- Volume
- 9.204 K
- Daily Change
- 52.17%
- Month Change
- 103.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 85.29%
- Year Change
- 5.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev