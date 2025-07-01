QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FLUX
FLUX: Flux Power Holdings Inc

2.58 USD 0.01 (0.39%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FLUX ha avuto una variazione del 0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.54 e ad un massimo di 2.72.

Il tasso di cambio FLUX ha avuto una variazione del 0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.54 e ad un massimo di 2.72.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.54 2.72
Intervallo Annuale
1.15 3.39
Chiusura Precedente
2.57
Apertura
2.72
Bid
2.58
Ask
2.88
Minimo
2.54
Massimo
2.72
Volume
571
Variazione giornaliera
0.39%
Variazione Mensile
66.45%
Variazione Semestrale
51.76%
Variazione Annuale
-14.00%
21 settembre, domenica