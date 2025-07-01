Valute / FLUX
FLUX: Flux Power Holdings Inc
2.58 USD 0.01 (0.39%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FLUX ha avuto una variazione del 0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.54 e ad un massimo di 2.72.
Segui le dinamiche di Flux Power Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FLUX News
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.54 2.72
Intervallo Annuale
1.15 3.39
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.57
- Apertura
- 2.72
- Bid
- 2.58
- Ask
- 2.88
- Minimo
- 2.54
- Massimo
- 2.72
- Volume
- 571
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 66.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 51.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.00%
21 settembre, domenica