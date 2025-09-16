Currencies / FISK
FISK: Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Series 250 Operating Partnership U
7.0200 USD 0.0411 (0.59%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FISK exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.8600 and at a high of 7.0950.
Follow Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Series 250 Operating Partnership U dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
6.8600 7.0950
Year Range
6.7700 11.3900
- Previous Close
- 6.9789
- Open
- 7.0200
- Bid
- 7.0200
- Ask
- 7.0230
- Low
- 6.8600
- High
- 7.0950
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- -6.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.75%
- Year Change
- -34.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%