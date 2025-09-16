QuotesSections
Currencies / FISK
Back to US Stock Market

FISK: Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Series 250 Operating Partnership U

7.0200 USD 0.0411 (0.59%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FISK exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.8600 and at a high of 7.0950.

Follow Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Series 250 Operating Partnership U dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
6.8600 7.0950
Year Range
6.7700 11.3900
Previous Close
6.9789
Open
7.0200
Bid
7.0200
Ask
7.0230
Low
6.8600
High
7.0950
Volume
10
Daily Change
0.59%
Month Change
-6.40%
6 Months Change
-4.75%
Year Change
-34.55%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%