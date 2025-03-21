QuotesSections
Currencies / FFLC
FFLC: Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF

52.15 USD 0.10 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FFLC exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.82 and at a high of 52.19.

Follow Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
51.82 52.19
Year Range
37.32 52.19
Previous Close
52.05
Open
52.01
Bid
52.15
Ask
52.45
Low
51.82
High
52.19
Volume
92
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
3.74%
6 Months Change
20.52%
Year Change
14.77%
