FDS: FactSet Research Systems Inc
343.91 USD 18.01 (4.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FDS exchange rate has changed by -4.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 343.65 and at a high of 364.83.
Follow FactSet Research Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
343.65 364.83
Year Range
343.65 499.88
- Previous Close
- 361.92
- Open
- 363.50
- Bid
- 343.91
- Ask
- 344.21
- Low
- 343.65
- High
- 364.83
- Volume
- 1.615 K
- Daily Change
- -4.98%
- Month Change
- -7.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.12%
- Year Change
- -24.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%