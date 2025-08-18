QuotesSections
Currencies / FDS
Back to US Stock Market

FDS: FactSet Research Systems Inc

343.91 USD 18.01 (4.98%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FDS exchange rate has changed by -4.98% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 343.65 and at a high of 364.83.

Follow FactSet Research Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FDS News

Daily Range
343.65 364.83
Year Range
343.65 499.88
Previous Close
361.92
Open
363.50
Bid
343.91
Ask
344.21
Low
343.65
High
364.83
Volume
1.615 K
Daily Change
-4.98%
Month Change
-7.05%
6 Months Change
-24.12%
Year Change
-24.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%