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FDHY: Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF
FDHY exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.00 and at a high of 49.09.
Follow Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FDHY News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Build A Better Path, Part 2: 3-Dimensional Investing
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Fixed Income Outlook Q3 2026: Looking To The Data When Visibility Is Low
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Credit Market Lens: A Growing Divide In Leveraged Finance
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Aligned Incentives: Our Key To Navigating The Diverse High Yield Market
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Rupture And Resilience
- Energy Credit Market Returns Reflect Sector Discipline
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Measuring What Matters In Public And Private Fixed Income
- AI Credit Expansion: Assessing The Micro And Macro Risks
- The AI Buildout Is Causing Record Bond Issuances, Including In Canada
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is FDHY stock price today?
Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock is priced at 49.07 today. It trades within 49.00 - 49.09, yesterday's close was 48.95, and trading volume reached 85. The live price chart of FDHY shows these updates.
Does Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF is currently valued at 49.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.99% and USD. View the chart live to track FDHY movements.
How to buy FDHY stock?
You can buy Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF shares at the current price of 49.07. Orders are usually placed near 49.07 or 49.37, while 85 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow FDHY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDHY stock?
Investing in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.00 - 49.70 and current price 49.07. Many compare 0.57% and 0.00% before placing orders at 49.07 or 49.37. Explore the FDHY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the past year was 49.70. Within 48.00 - 49.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) over the year was 48.00. Comparing it with the current 49.07 and 48.00 - 49.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDHY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDHY stock split?
Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.95, and -0.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.95
- Open
- 49.09
- Bid
- 49.07
- Ask
- 49.37
- Low
- 49.00
- High
- 49.09
- Volume
- 85
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- -0.99%