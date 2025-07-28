QuotesSections
Currencies / FAS
Back to US Stock Market

FAS: Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares

180.81 USD 0.96 (0.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FAS exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 177.75 and at a high of 182.52.

Follow Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FAS News

Daily Range
177.75 182.52
Year Range
92.66 189.23
Previous Close
179.85
Open
180.61
Bid
180.81
Ask
181.11
Low
177.75
High
182.52
Volume
1.009 K
Daily Change
0.53%
Month Change
2.30%
6 Months Change
15.40%
Year Change
40.32%
21 September, Sunday