FAS: Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares
180.81 USD 0.96 (0.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FAS exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 177.75 and at a high of 182.52.
Follow Direxion Financial Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
177.75 182.52
Year Range
92.66 189.23
- Previous Close
- 179.85
- Open
- 180.61
- Bid
- 180.81
- Ask
- 181.11
- Low
- 177.75
- High
- 182.52
- Volume
- 1.009 K
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 2.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.40%
- Year Change
- 40.32%
21 September, Sunday