Currencies / EZBC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EZBC: Franklin Templeton Digital Holdings Trust Shares of Franklin Bi
67.66 USD 0.90 (1.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EZBC exchange rate has changed by 1.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 66.46 and at a high of 67.74.
Follow Franklin Templeton Digital Holdings Trust Shares of Franklin Bi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EZBC News
- EZBC: Bitcoin's Stagnant Utility Remains A Weakness (BATS:EZBC)
- How Are Investors Earning Up to $6,000 Daily from XRP Amid ETF Filings?
- Bitcoin: Record Chase Will Continue (BTC-USD)
- Bitcoin ETFs: How To Have Your BTC Cake And Eat It Too (NASDAQ:IBIT)
- Bitcoin Dominance Continues Decimating Altcoins (BTC-USD)
Daily Range
66.46 67.74
Year Range
34.12 71.19
- Previous Close
- 66.76
- Open
- 66.84
- Bid
- 67.66
- Ask
- 67.96
- Low
- 66.46
- High
- 67.74
- Volume
- 209
- Daily Change
- 1.35%
- Month Change
- 6.89%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.53%
- Year Change
- 84.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%