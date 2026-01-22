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EXI: iShares Global Industrials ETF
EXI exchange rate has changed by 1.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 204.47 and at a high of 205.80.
Follow iShares Global Industrials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EXI News
- AI Spending And Rails Lift Industrial Outlook
- 3 Forces Powering The Electrification Opportunity
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Dallas Fed Manufacturing: Stable Business Conditions In June
- Business Conditions Monthly April 2026
- EXI: Industrials Dashboard For June
- Beyond AI Hype, 3 Trends Are Giving Industrial Stocks A Boost
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Empire State Manufacturing Survey: Highest Level In Four Years
- Iran Conflict And Energy Markets: The Initial Response From Active Managers
- Global PMI: Tracking The Sectors Hit Hardest By The Middle East War
- Concerns Shift From Obsolescence To Oil
- Q4 2025 Earnings: AI Disruption Vs. Traditional Fundamentals
- The Odd Couple Of 2026: Cyclicals And Defensives
- UBS downgrades U.S. tech to neutral, prefers China and Europe
- Q1 Active Management Pulse: Positioning Broadens Beyond AI Leaders
- EXI: Industrials Dashboard For February (NYSEARCA:EXI)
- Risk Assets: Navigating The Crosscurrents
- This Week's Market Wrap: Mega-Cap Earnings, Inflation Data, And AI-Driven Spending
- PMI Continues To Be Made Irrelevant By Reality
- Osterweis Capital Management Q1 2026 Equity Outlook
- Industrials: An AI Beneficiary With Broader Catalysts
- VIS: Benefits And Risks Of This Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EXI stock price today?
iShares Global Industrials ETF stock is priced at 205.61 today. It trades within 204.47 - 205.80, yesterday's close was 203.14, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of EXI shows these updates.
Does iShares Global Industrials ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Global Industrials ETF is currently valued at 205.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.25% and USD. View the chart live to track EXI movements.
How to buy EXI stock?
You can buy iShares Global Industrials ETF shares at the current price of 205.61. Orders are usually placed near 205.61 or 205.91, while 50 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow EXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EXI stock?
Investing in iShares Global Industrials ETF involves considering the yearly range 165.76 - 206.00 and current price 205.61. Many compare 2.82% and 3.55% before placing orders at 205.61 or 205.91. Explore the EXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Global Industrials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the past year was 206.00. Within 165.76 - 206.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 203.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Global Industrials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Global Industrials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Global Industrials ETF (EXI) over the year was 165.76. Comparing it with the current 205.61 and 165.76 - 206.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EXI stock split?
iShares Global Industrials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 203.14, and 23.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 203.14
- Open
- 205.66
- Bid
- 205.61
- Ask
- 205.91
- Low
- 204.47
- High
- 205.80
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 1.22%
- Month Change
- 2.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.55%
- Year Change
- 23.25%