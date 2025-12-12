- Overview
EVAC: EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II
EVAC exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.01 and at a high of 10.01.
Follow EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EVAC stock price today?
EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II stock is priced at 10.01 today. It trades within 10.01 - 10.01, yesterday's close was 10.03, and trading volume reached 40. The live price chart of EVAC shows these updates.
Does EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II stock pay dividends?
EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II is currently valued at 10.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.60% and USD. View the chart live to track EVAC movements.
How to buy EVAC stock?
You can buy EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II shares at the current price of 10.01. Orders are usually placed near 10.01 or 10.31, while 40 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EVAC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVAC stock?
Investing in EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II involves considering the yearly range 9.92 - 10.08 and current price 10.01. Many compare 0.10% and 0.60% before placing orders at 10.01 or 10.31. Explore the EVAC price chart live with daily changes.
What are EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II stock highest prices?
The highest price of EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II in the past year was 10.08. Within 9.92 - 10.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II performance using the live chart.
What are EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II (EVAC) over the year was 9.92. Comparing it with the current 10.01 and 9.92 - 10.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVAC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVAC stock split?
EQV Ventures Acquisition Corp. II has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.03, and 0.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.03
- Open
- 10.01
- Bid
- 10.01
- Ask
- 10.31
- Low
- 10.01
- High
- 10.01
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- -0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.60%
- Year Change
- 0.60%
