- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ETHM: Dynamix Corp
ETHM exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.38 and at a high of 10.43.
Follow Dynamix Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ETHM stock price today?
Dynamix Corp stock is priced at 10.40 today. It trades within 10.38 - 10.43, yesterday's close was 10.40, and trading volume reached 97. The live price chart of ETHM shows these updates.
Does Dynamix Corp stock pay dividends?
Dynamix Corp is currently valued at 10.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.98% and USD. View the chart live to track ETHM movements.
How to buy ETHM stock?
You can buy Dynamix Corp shares at the current price of 10.40. Orders are usually placed near 10.40 or 10.70, while 97 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow ETHM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ETHM stock?
Investing in Dynamix Corp involves considering the yearly range 10.24 - 11.38 and current price 10.40. Many compare 1.46% and -6.98% before placing orders at 10.40 or 10.70. Explore the ETHM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dynamix Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dynamix Corp in the past year was 11.38. Within 10.24 - 11.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dynamix Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Dynamix Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dynamix Corp (ETHM) over the year was 10.24. Comparing it with the current 10.40 and 10.24 - 11.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ETHM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ETHM stock split?
Dynamix Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.40, and -6.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.40
- Open
- 10.42
- Bid
- 10.40
- Ask
- 10.70
- Low
- 10.38
- High
- 10.43
- Volume
- 97
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 1.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.98%
- Year Change
- -6.98%
- Act
- 414
- Fcst
- Prev
- 413
- Act
- 548
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev