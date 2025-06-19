Currencies / EPM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EPM: Evolution Petroleum Corporation Inc
5.51 USD 0.22 (4.16%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EPM exchange rate has changed by 4.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.34 and at a high of 5.51.
Follow Evolution Petroleum Corporation Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPM News
- Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Evolution Petroleum shares up after beating earnings expectations
- Ferguson, Kirklands, and more set to report earnings Tuesday
- Evolution Petroleum: Another Acquisition Closed (NYSE:EPM)
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- FedEx, Lennar To Report Earnings As Investors Await Fed Rate Decision
- Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
- Evolution Petroleum announces $0.12 per share quarterly dividend
- FuelCell Energy (FCEL) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Evolution Petroleum at Sidoti Micro Cap Conference: Strategic Focus on Acquisitions
- Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Evolution Petroleum: An Audit Found Nearly $2 Million And There May Be More (NYSE:EPM)
- Evolution Petroleum reports $1.8 million recovery from audit findings
- Evolution Petroleum: Boring, Profitable, And Worth A Buy (NYSE:EPM)
Daily Range
5.34 5.51
Year Range
4.05 6.14
- Previous Close
- 5.29
- Open
- 5.35
- Bid
- 5.51
- Ask
- 5.81
- Low
- 5.34
- High
- 5.51
- Volume
- 815
- Daily Change
- 4.16%
- Month Change
- 6.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.56%
- Year Change
- 2.61%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%