Currencies / EOSEW
EOSEW: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - Warrant
0.5000 USD 0.0500 (9.09%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EOSEW exchange rate has changed by -9.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4400 and at a high of 0.5100.
Follow Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EOSEW News
Daily Range
0.4400 0.5100
Year Range
0.1250 1.5900
- Previous Close
- 0.5500
- Open
- 0.5100
- Bid
- 0.5000
- Ask
- 0.5030
- Low
- 0.4400
- High
- 0.5100
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- -9.09%
- Month Change
- 31.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.18%
- Year Change
- 106.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%