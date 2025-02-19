QuotesSections
EOSEW
EOSEW: Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - Warrant

0.5000 USD 0.0500 (9.09%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EOSEW exchange rate has changed by -9.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.4400 and at a high of 0.5100.

Follow Eos Energy Enterprises Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.4400 0.5100
Year Range
0.1250 1.5900
Previous Close
0.5500
Open
0.5100
Bid
0.5000
Ask
0.5030
Low
0.4400
High
0.5100
Volume
25
Daily Change
-9.09%
Month Change
31.58%
6 Months Change
54.18%
Year Change
106.02%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%