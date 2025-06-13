Currencies / ENLV
ENLV: Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd
1.08 USD 0.01 (0.93%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ENLV exchange rate has changed by 0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.05 and at a high of 1.08.
Follow Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ENLV News
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Enlivex Therapeutics stock at $7
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.08%
- Enlivex stock soars after positive knee osteoarthritis trial data
- Enlivex Therapeutics and Foremost Clean Energy Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money(™) Show on Bloomberg TV
Daily Range
1.05 1.08
Year Range
0.81 2.10
- Previous Close
- 1.07
- Open
- 1.07
- Bid
- 1.08
- Ask
- 1.38
- Low
- 1.05
- High
- 1.08
- Volume
- 143
- Daily Change
- 0.93%
- Month Change
- 3.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.09%
- Year Change
- -35.33%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev