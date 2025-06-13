QuotesSections
Currencies / EMLC
EMLC: VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET

25.52 USD 0.02 (0.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EMLC exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.49 and at a high of 25.53.

Follow VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EMLC stock price today?

VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET stock is priced at 25.52 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 25.50, and trading volume reached 933. The live price chart of EMLC shows these updates.

Does VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET stock pay dividends?

VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET is currently valued at 25.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.15% and USD. View the chart live to track EMLC movements.

How to buy EMLC stock?

You can buy VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET shares at the current price of 25.52. Orders are usually placed near 25.52 or 25.82, while 933 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow EMLC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EMLC stock?

Investing in VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET involves considering the yearly range 22.94 - 25.79 and current price 25.52. Many compare 1.75% and 7.63% before placing orders at 25.52 or 25.82. Explore the EMLC price chart live with daily changes.

What are VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the past year was 25.79. Within 22.94 - 25.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET performance using the live chart.

What are VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) over the year was 22.94. Comparing it with the current 25.52 and 22.94 - 25.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMLC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EMLC stock split?

VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.50, and 1.15% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.49 25.53
Year Range
22.94 25.79
Previous Close
25.50
Open
25.49
Bid
25.52
Ask
25.82
Low
25.49
High
25.53
Volume
933
Daily Change
0.08%
Month Change
1.75%
6 Months Change
7.63%
Year Change
1.15%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8