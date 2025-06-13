- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EMLC: VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET
EMLC exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.49 and at a high of 25.53.
Follow VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EMLC News
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- EMHY: Emerging Markets Junk Bond ETF With Little Appeal
- Foreign Stocks Still Lead Global Markets In 2025 Going Into Q4
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- Global Sustainable Finance 2025: Mixed Results Highlight Regional Differences
- Major Asset Classes Posting Across-The-Board Gains In 2025
- Best Funds Tap Coveted, But Hard-To-Reach Corners Of The Market
- Bond / Fixed-Income Returns Having A Good Year (So Far) In 2025
- The Best Kept Secret In Bonds This Year
- U.S. Bond Market Continues To Trail Foreign Fixed Income
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- HYEM: Challenged By Volatility, Erosion And Tariffs (NYSEARCA:HYEM)
- Disruption Creates Opportunity In Emerging Markets Debt
- Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q3 2025
- Holding Steady Amid Whipsawing Markets
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- The Everything Rally In 2025 Rolls On
- Time To Be More Tactical
- Foreign Bonds Are Having A Very Good Year In U.S. Dollar Terms
- Tariffs Rattle Markets - But EM Debt Endures
- IMF Recap: EM Rising, Dollar Drifting
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: June 2025
- Income, Resilience, And Diversification
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EMLC stock price today?
VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET stock is priced at 25.52 today. It trades within 0.08%, yesterday's close was 25.50, and trading volume reached 933. The live price chart of EMLC shows these updates.
Does VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET stock pay dividends?
VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET is currently valued at 25.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.15% and USD. View the chart live to track EMLC movements.
How to buy EMLC stock?
You can buy VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET shares at the current price of 25.52. Orders are usually placed near 25.52 or 25.82, while 933 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow EMLC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMLC stock?
Investing in VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET involves considering the yearly range 22.94 - 25.79 and current price 25.52. Many compare 1.75% and 7.63% before placing orders at 25.52 or 25.82. Explore the EMLC price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the past year was 25.79. Within 22.94 - 25.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) over the year was 22.94. Comparing it with the current 25.52 and 22.94 - 25.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMLC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMLC stock split?
VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.50, and 1.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.50
- Open
- 25.49
- Bid
- 25.52
- Ask
- 25.82
- Low
- 25.49
- High
- 25.53
- Volume
- 933
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 1.75%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.63%
- Year Change
- 1.15%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8