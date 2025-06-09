- 개요
EMLC: VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET
EMLC 환율이 오늘 0.12%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 25.49이고 고가는 25.52이었습니다.
VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is EMLC stock price today?
VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET stock is priced at 25.50 today. It trades within 0.12%, yesterday's close was 25.47, and trading volume reached 865. The live price chart of EMLC shows these updates.
Does VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET stock pay dividends?
VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET is currently valued at 25.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.07% and USD. View the chart live to track EMLC movements.
How to buy EMLC stock?
You can buy VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET shares at the current price of 25.50. Orders are usually placed near 25.50 or 25.80, while 865 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EMLC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EMLC stock?
Investing in VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET involves considering the yearly range 22.94 - 25.79 and current price 25.50. Many compare 1.67% and 7.55% before placing orders at 25.50 or 25.80. Explore the EMLC price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the past year was 25.79. Within 22.94 - 25.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) over the year was 22.94. Comparing it with the current 25.50 and 22.94 - 25.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EMLC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EMLC stock split?
VanEck J. P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ET has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.47, and 1.07% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 25.47
- 시가
- 25.50
- Bid
- 25.50
- Ask
- 25.80
- 저가
- 25.49
- 고가
- 25.52
- 볼륨
- 865
- 일일 변동
- 0.12%
- 월 변동
- 1.67%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.55%
- 년간 변동율
- 1.07%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8