Currencies / EME
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EME: EMCOR Group Inc
616.93 USD 11.63 (1.85%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EME exchange rate has changed by -1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 613.55 and at a high of 627.62.
Follow EMCOR Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EME News
- Top Analyst Reports for Roche, Linde & Walt Disney
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 15th
- Brokers Suggest Investing in Emcor Group (EME): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Looking for Construction Stocks? The Zacks Rank Can Help You Find Winners
- Three Fresh S&P 500 Stocks – And One Even Bigger Shift Ahead
- EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- EMCOR at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
- Emcor Group (EME) Is Up 0.87% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Why Emcor Group (EME) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Will Data Center Expansion Continue to Support EMCOR's Growth?
- Emcor Group (EME) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
- FIX Stock Soars 119% in 6 Months: Is It Still Worth Buying?
- Can MasTec Maintain EPS Momentum After 60% FY25 Guidance Hike?
- Is MasTec Stock a Strong Buy Despite Its Premium P/E Valuation?
- EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
- Is EMCOR Group (EME) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?
- Dow Jones Futures: Astera, Nvidia, Palantir, Robinhood, Tesla Are Big Movers; Apple iPhone Event Next
- Here's Why You Should Add EMCOR Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
- Why Is AppLovin Stock Soaring Monday? - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP)
- Strategy stock omitted from S&P 500 additions despite buy rating from Benchmark
- Stock Market Today: Dow Wavers As Amazon Clears Entry; This Stock Soars On Elon Musk Deal (Live Coverage)
- These are the stock-market trades to make going into the end of the year, according to Goldman Sachs
- Robinhood Stock Surges Over 7% In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On? - AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)
- Robinhood (HOOD) Joins the S&P 500 as Market Value Hits $91 Billion - TipRanks.com
Daily Range
613.55 627.62
Year Range
320.89 661.95
- Previous Close
- 628.56
- Open
- 625.62
- Bid
- 616.93
- Ask
- 617.23
- Low
- 613.55
- High
- 627.62
- Volume
- 244
- Daily Change
- -1.85%
- Month Change
- 1.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 67.86%
- Year Change
- 43.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%