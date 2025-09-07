QuotesSections
EME: EMCOR Group Inc

616.93 USD 11.63 (1.85%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EME exchange rate has changed by -1.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 613.55 and at a high of 627.62.

Follow EMCOR Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

EME News

Daily Range
613.55 627.62
Year Range
320.89 661.95
Previous Close
628.56
Open
625.62
Bid
616.93
Ask
617.23
Low
613.55
High
627.62
Volume
244
Daily Change
-1.85%
Month Change
1.94%
6 Months Change
67.86%
Year Change
43.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%