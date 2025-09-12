Valute / EME
EME: EMCOR Group Inc
631.92 USD 3.81 (0.61%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EME ha avuto una variazione del 0.61% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 613.81 e ad un massimo di 634.71.
Segui le dinamiche di EMCOR Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
613.81 634.71
Intervallo Annuale
320.89 661.95
- Chiusura Precedente
- 628.11
- Apertura
- 628.91
- Bid
- 631.92
- Ask
- 632.22
- Minimo
- 613.81
- Massimo
- 634.71
- Volume
- 1.084 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.61%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 71.94%
- Variazione Annuale
- 47.45%
20 settembre, sabato