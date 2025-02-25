QuotesSections
Currencies / ELC
Back to US Stock Market

ELC: Entergy Louisiana Inc Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 %

21.8750 USD 0.0100 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ELC exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.8301 and at a high of 21.9400.

Follow Entergy Louisiana Inc Collateral Trust Mortgage Bonds, 4.875 % dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ELC News

Daily Range
21.8301 21.9400
Year Range
19.8600 23.4299
Previous Close
21.8650
Open
21.8881
Bid
21.8750
Ask
21.8780
Low
21.8301
High
21.9400
Volume
16
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
3.43%
6 Months Change
6.19%
Year Change
-4.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%