EIC: Eagle Point Income Company Inc
EIC exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.68 and at a high of 12.78.
Follow Eagle Point Income Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is EIC stock price today?
Eagle Point Income Company Inc stock is priced at 12.70 today. It trades within 12.68 - 12.78, yesterday's close was 12.73, and trading volume reached 174. The live price chart of EIC shows these updates.
Does Eagle Point Income Company Inc stock pay dividends?
Eagle Point Income Company Inc is currently valued at 12.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.38% and USD. View the chart live to track EIC movements.
How to buy EIC stock?
You can buy Eagle Point Income Company Inc shares at the current price of 12.70. Orders are usually placed near 12.70 or 13.00, while 174 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EIC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EIC stock?
Investing in Eagle Point Income Company Inc involves considering the yearly range 12.11 - 16.71 and current price 12.70. Many compare -5.58% and -9.87% before placing orders at 12.70 or 13.00. Explore the EIC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eagle Point Income Co Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eagle Point Income Co Inc. in the past year was 16.71. Within 12.11 - 16.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eagle Point Income Company Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Eagle Point Income Co Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eagle Point Income Co Inc. (EIC) over the year was 12.11. Comparing it with the current 12.70 and 12.11 - 16.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EIC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EIC stock split?
Eagle Point Income Company Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.73, and -20.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.73
- Open
- 12.70
- Bid
- 12.70
- Ask
- 13.00
- Low
- 12.68
- High
- 12.78
- Volume
- 174
- Daily Change
- -0.24%
- Month Change
- -5.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.87%
- Year Change
- -20.38%
