QuotesSections
Currencies / EIC
Back to US Stock Market

EIC: Eagle Point Income Company Inc

12.70 USD 0.03 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EIC exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.68 and at a high of 12.78.

Follow Eagle Point Income Company Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EIC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is EIC stock price today?

Eagle Point Income Company Inc stock is priced at 12.70 today. It trades within 12.68 - 12.78, yesterday's close was 12.73, and trading volume reached 174. The live price chart of EIC shows these updates.

Does Eagle Point Income Company Inc stock pay dividends?

Eagle Point Income Company Inc is currently valued at 12.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -20.38% and USD. View the chart live to track EIC movements.

How to buy EIC stock?

You can buy Eagle Point Income Company Inc shares at the current price of 12.70. Orders are usually placed near 12.70 or 13.00, while 174 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow EIC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EIC stock?

Investing in Eagle Point Income Company Inc involves considering the yearly range 12.11 - 16.71 and current price 12.70. Many compare -5.58% and -9.87% before placing orders at 12.70 or 13.00. Explore the EIC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Eagle Point Income Co Inc. stock highest prices?

The highest price of Eagle Point Income Co Inc. in the past year was 16.71. Within 12.11 - 16.71, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eagle Point Income Company Inc performance using the live chart.

What are Eagle Point Income Co Inc. stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Eagle Point Income Co Inc. (EIC) over the year was 12.11. Comparing it with the current 12.70 and 12.11 - 16.71 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EIC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EIC stock split?

Eagle Point Income Company Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.73, and -20.38% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
12.68 12.78
Year Range
12.11 16.71
Previous Close
12.73
Open
12.70
Bid
12.70
Ask
13.00
Low
12.68
High
12.78
Volume
174
Daily Change
-0.24%
Month Change
-5.58%
6 Months Change
-9.87%
Year Change
-20.38%
29 October, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Goods Trade Balance
Act
Fcst
$​-94.837 B
Prev
$​-85.541 B
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
0.0%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
4.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-6.858 M
Fcst
0.315 M
Prev
-0.961 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
1.334 M
Fcst
-0.345 M
Prev
-0.770 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
4.00%
Fcst
Prev
4.25%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev