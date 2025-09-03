QuotesSections
Currencies / ECO
Back to US Stock Market

ECO: Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp

30.14 USD 0.58 (1.89%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ECO exchange rate has changed by -1.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.77 and at a high of 31.00.

Follow Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ECO News

Daily Range
29.77 31.00
Year Range
17.91 35.63
Previous Close
30.72
Open
31.00
Bid
30.14
Ask
30.44
Low
29.77
High
31.00
Volume
687
Daily Change
-1.89%
Month Change
10.28%
6 Months Change
36.81%
Year Change
-6.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%