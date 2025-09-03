Currencies / ECO
ECO: Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp
30.14 USD 0.58 (1.89%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ECO exchange rate has changed by -1.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.77 and at a high of 31.00.
Follow Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ECO News
Daily Range
29.77 31.00
Year Range
17.91 35.63
- Previous Close
- 30.72
- Open
- 31.00
- Bid
- 30.14
- Ask
- 30.44
- Low
- 29.77
- High
- 31.00
- Volume
- 687
- Daily Change
- -1.89%
- Month Change
- 10.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 36.81%
- Year Change
- -6.69%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%